Cullman Co. woman accused of luring Ohio underage sex victim on Facebook

A Cullman County woman faces multiple sex crime charges after investigators say she met an underage victim for sex.

Stefanie Nichole Weaver, 23, of Vinemont is charged with second-degree sodomy, facilitating the travel of a child for a sex act, and first-degree human trafficking.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said Weaver met a juvenile on Facebook and then traveled Ohio to meet the victim. Investigators say Weaver admitted she knew the victim's age once she was in Ohio but had a sexual relationship anyway. Investigators say she also transported the victim to Cullman County.

The minor was reported as a runaway juvenile out Ohio and was located by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.

“This case is disturbing on many levels. I tell parents all the time to always watch who your children are talking to on social media because predators use social media. Also, it shows that predators will drive hundreds of miles, so we as parents and law enforcement have to stay vigilant in this new social media age” said Gentry. “I would like to thank our investigators for their prompt and immediate work in this case."

Weaver's bond was set at $150,000.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48