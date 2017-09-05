1 facing trafficking meth and cannabis in Decatur

During July and August of 2017, agents with the Madison-Morgan HIDTA STAC investigated a residence on Central Parkway in Decatur that was suspected to be involved with narcotics distribution.

On September 1, members of STAC, Morgan County Drug Task Force, and Decatur Police Vice Narcotics Unit and Special Response Team executed a search warrant at the residence.

Investigators tell us Reginald Blair Sr. was identified and was found to be in possession of three ounces of methamphetamine, almost three pounds of marijuana, and a quantity of cocaine. Three pistols and one rifle were also located and seized with the narcotics.

Blair was arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in cannabis.

He was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

