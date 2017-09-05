1 facing several drug charges in Decatur

During the months of November and December 2016, Decatur police received multiple complaints from concerned citizens and cooperating witnesses regarding illegal drug sales by Ashton Blake Stewart.

During the course of the investigation, Stewart sold a quantity of suboxone (a controlled substance) on two separate occasions.

Police obtained two felony warrants on Stewart for distribution of a controlled substance.

On September 1, police conducted a search warrant in the 200 block of 5th Avenue where they found Stewart inside the residence. He was taken into custody without incident.

Once he was in custody, he was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine, multiple prescription medications (controlled substances) without a valid prescription, and a quantity of marijuana.

Stewart was charged with two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of marijuana in the second degree.

He was transferred to the Morgan County Jail on a $12,500 bond.

