Decatur man facing theft charges for stealing car

A Decatur man is facing theft charges after police say he stole a Ford Mustang in July 2014.

Decatur police responded to a vehicle theft and burglary in the 800 block of Village Court in the southwest section of Decatur on July 14, 2017.

Investigators tell us, officers spoke to the victim who reported that someone stole her red 2014 Ford Mustang.

After further investigation, Jimmy Lee Borden was developed as a suspect in the vehicle theft. A warrant for theft of property in the first degree was issued on Borden. Police later discovered Borden was incarcerated in the Lawrence County Jail on unrelated charges.

On September 2, Borden was released from Lawrence County Jail and transported to the Decatur Police Department, where the theft of property in the first-degree warrant was executed.

Borden was transported to the Morgan County Jail and is being held on a $5,000 bond.

