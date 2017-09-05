Irma lessens to Category 2 as it moves along Florida coast

The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.More >>
The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.More >>
This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.More >>
This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.More >>
Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.More >>
Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.More >>
Redstone Arsenal is hosting about 50 Army helicopters from Fort Rucker, Alabama.More >>
Redstone Arsenal is hosting about 50 Army helicopters from Fort Rucker, Alabama.More >>
One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.More >>
One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>