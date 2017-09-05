Irma lessens to Category 2 as it moves along Florida coast

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.

Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.

Hurricane Irma lessened to a Category 2 storm on Sunday.

After moving along Florida's west coast, sustained top winds dropped to 105 mph.

Irma made landfall near Marco Island, Florida with an estimated intensity of 100 kt. The eye just passed over Naples.

The interaction with the Florida Peninsula along with strong southwesterly shear should cause significant weakening, but Irma's large and powerful circulation will likely maintain hurricane strength until Monday morning at the earliest.

Irma should be well inland and weaken to a remnant low in 72 hours. The official intensity forecast is above the model consensus.

Center fixes indicate a slightly west of due northward motion at about 350/12 kt. Global models indicate that Irma is embedded within a broader cyclonic mid-level gyre. The cyclone is expected to be steered around the eastern side of this gyre over the next few days. This will take the system inland over the southeastern United States within a day or so.

The track guidance remains in good agreement, and the official forecast is close to the model consensus with a slight lean toward the ECMWF solution. This is very close to the previous NHC track.

You can track the hurricane on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App. Just turn on 'Tropical Tracks' in the layers settings of your radar.

