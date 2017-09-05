Hurricane Irma regains strength as Category 4 storm turning NW toward Florida

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.

Redstone Arsenal is hosting about 50 Army helicopters from Fort Rucker, Alabama.

Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

Irma's westward shift now targets St. Pete more than Tampa

This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.

Hurricane Irma regained strength into a Category 4 storm overnight as it continues toward the western Florida Keys, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Irma continues to slowly move west-northwestward at 6 mph. A turn to a more northwesterly direction is expected to continue overnight.

Maximum sustained winds are at 120 mph and a little strengthening is expected overnight.

[READ MORE: Irma regains Category 4 strength as it nears Florida Keys]

The current path takes it almost directly over Key West, Florida, up the western coastline (just offshore) of Florida and making landfall north of Tampa late Sunday afternoon.

Storm surges over 10 feet can be expected from Key West northward to Fort Meyers.

Severe weather is also expected across most of the Florida peninsula Sunday.

You can track the hurricane on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App. Just turn on 'Tropical Tracks' in the layers settings of your radar.

MORE: They've been warned: Some insist on riding out Irma at home

