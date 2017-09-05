Hurricane Irma a Category 5 storm; threatening Florida

One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.

One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic. Maximum sustained winds are up to 175 mph, and Irma remains a Category 5 hurricane.



On that track, it should pass north of Puerto Rico late Wednesday.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The storm could be between the Bahamas and Cuba by this weekend.



[READ MORE: Florida declares state of emergency]

Floridians should also monitor the storm closely. It's still too early to say what, if any, impact this storm could have on weather in the Valley. Check back frequently for updates.



[READ MORE: Russellville woman stuck in Virgin Islands as Hurricane Irma looms]



You can also track the hurricane on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App. Just turn on 'Tropical Tracks' in the layers settings of your radar.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48