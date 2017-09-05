Hurricane Irma a Category 4 storm, threatening Florida

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.

Irma’s track has shifted to the east. The Florida Keys, and eastern Florida need to be prepared and on high alert as this powerful hurricane approaches. The Thursday morning advisory shows Irma weakening just a tad with winds at 180 MPH with a minimum pressure of 921 mb. Regardless, Irma remains a very strong Category 4 storm.

Over the weekend, Irma should shift to the north and tropical storm force winds are possible in south Florida as early as Saturday evening. The latest guidance has shifted the track farther to the east than the previous model runs.

