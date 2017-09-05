FIRST ALERT: Irma weakens to tropical storm - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

FIRST ALERT: Irma weakens to tropical storm

(WAFF) -

Irma has weakened to a tropical storm now. Irma will weaken even more before getting closer to the Tennessee Valley.

 We are no longer under a tropical storm warning but we still are under a wind advisory until 3 p.m. 

We will still see gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Winds could gust up to 40 mph, but remember we were under a wind advisory just last week and we all carried on as normal.

The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.

