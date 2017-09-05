FIRST ALERT: Irma weakens to tropical storm

Irma continues its slog north along Florida's western coast having blazed a path of unknown destruction.More >>
Some Floridians who evacuated are visiting the Rocket City. They are checking out historical places in the area. It's a way to keep their minds off the hurricane.More >>
The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.More >>
This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.More >>
Officials in Miami have begun forcing homeless people into shelters ahead of powerful Hurricane Irma. At least 7 who refused have been sent to a psychiatric ward for their own good during the storm.More >>
Redstone Arsenal is hosting about 50 Army helicopters from Fort Rucker, Alabama.More >>
One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.More >>
