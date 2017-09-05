FIRST ALERT: Irma weakens to Category 1

Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.

One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.

Hurricane Irma's leading edges are whipping palm trees and kicking up the surf as it spins toward Florida with 125 mph winds on a projected new track that could subject Tampa _ not Miami _ to the storm's worst fury.

This is the first time since 2010 that three hurricanes have been active in the Atlantic region simultaneously.

Residents in parts of the Miami metro area are under mandatory orders to leave their homes as Hurricane Irma barrels toward South Florida with potentially catastrophic winds.

The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm overnight as it traveled over the Florida peninsula.

Irma's center has moved northward across the western Florida peninsula since it made landfall Sunday afternoon. It is now located over west-central Florida. NOAA WSR-88D radar data from Tampa Bay are showing 95-100 kt winds at an elevation of about 3500 ft, so the hurricane's intensity is estimated to be 85 kt.

Irma continues to have a large wind field, and exceptional hurricane-force wind gusts are still occurring well to the east of the center along the Florida east coast.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Irma appears to be making some progress to the west of due north, and the longer-term initial motion is 350/12 kt.

The cyclone is expected to swing around the eastern side of a mid-level disturbance currently located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, which should impart a north-northwestward to northwestward motion during the next 48 hours.

Due to its recent more inland push, Irma's center is now forecast to remain over Florida and then move over the southeastern United States for the duration of its existence.

Due to continued land interaction and strong shear of over 30 kt, Irma should continue to lose strength and fall below hurricane intensity on Monday. The cyclone is then expected to become a remnant low over western Tennessee by the third day and dissipate by the fourth.

You can track the hurricane on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App. Just turn on 'Tropical Tracks' in the layers settings of your radar.

