FIRST ALERT: Irma downgraded to tropical depression - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

breaking

FIRST ALERT: Irma downgraded to tropical depression

(WAFF) -

Irma weakened to a tropical depression Monday night with maximum winds of under 35 mph and falling.

The National Hurricane Center reports that Irma will continue to weaken as it moves farther inland, approaching the Georgia-Alabama border. It will carry a large rain shield spread across much of the southeastern United States.

Irma is likely to become a remnant low in about 24 hours. The global models are then in agreement that the remnant low will dissipate by 48 hours.

Watch Irma coverage from southwest Georgia and Watch Irma live stream from Tallahassee

The Tennessee Valley will still see gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Winds could gust up to 40 mph, but remember we were under a wind advisory just last week and we all carried on as normal.

MORE: They've been warned: Some insist on riding out Irma at home

The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly