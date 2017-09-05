Cat 4 Hurricane Irma turning NW toward Florida - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Cat 4 Hurricane Irma turning NW toward Florida

Hurricane Irma continues to slowly move west-northwestward at 6 mph. A turn to a more northwesterly direction is expected to continue overnight.

Maximum sustained winds are at 120 mph and a little strengthening is expected overnight.

[READ MORE: Hurricane Irma slams Turks and Caicos on path to Florida]

The current path takes it almost directly over Key West, Florida, up the western coastline (just offshore) of Florida and making landfall north of Tampa late Sunday afternoon.

Storm surges over 10 feet can be expected from Key West northward to Fort Meyers.

Severe weather is also expected across most of the Florida peninsula Sunday. 

You can track the hurricane on the WAFF 48 First Alert Weather App. Just turn on 'Tropical Tracks' in the layers settings of your radar.

The American Red Cross, as well as Alabama officials, have provided several resources for Florida evacuees on several shelters, hotels and overnight availability at Alabama State Parks.

