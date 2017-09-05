Huntsville Utilities to close lane of Hwy 53 to install gas line

Huntsville Utilities gas crews will close the southbound lane, right-hand side of Highway 53 between Dan Tibbs Road and Plummer Road to install a new 2-inch gas line starting Tuesday morning at 8 a.m.

The estimated time for the closure is 8-10 hours each day. Huntsville Utilities ask motorists to avoid this area if possible.

Motorists traveling through this area are asked to do so with extreme caution as workers will be present.If possible, travelers are advised to plan an alternate route to minimize any inconvenience.

If alternate routes are not available, be prepared for shifting traffic patterns and possible delays.

