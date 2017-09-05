Overnight fire kills 25 horses and destroys Limestone Co. barn - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Overnight fire kills 25 horses and destroys Limestone Co. barn

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
and Franklin White, Reporter
Connect
(Source: WAFF Staff) (Source: WAFF Staff)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

An overnight fire on Thatch Road in Limestone County destroyed a barn and killed 25 horses. WAFF 48 first reported 10 horses were rescued. That number was later corrected to just two horses.

The call went out before 3 o'clock  on Tuesday morning.

The barn is almost totally gone, just a few posts and burned out beams left behind.

We'll keep you updated on this situation as we learn more from the firefighters who dealt with this blaze. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly