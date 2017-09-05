Overnight fire kills 23 horses in Limestone County

An overnight fire on Thatch Road in Limestone County destroyed a barn and killed 23 show horses. WAFF 48 first reported on Tuesday morning that 25 horses were killed and 10 horses were rescued. That number has been corrected to 23 horses dying in the fire and two horses being rescued. However, 10 other horses were already out of the barn but at another part of the farm.

The call went out before 3 o'clock on Tuesday morning.

#BREAKING We're on scene of a deadly barn fire that killed 25 horses in Limestone Co. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/BFyjgSMSH9 — Franklin White (@FranklinWAFF) September 5, 2017

The barn is almost totally gone, just a few posts and burned out beams left behind.

We'll keep you updated on this situation as we learn more from the firefighters who dealt with this blaze.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48