Overnight barn fire kills 23 horses in Limestone County

An overnight fire on Thatch Road in Limestone County destroyed a barn and killed 23 show horses.

The owner said the horses were just returning from a competition. Twenty-three horses died in the fire, and two were rescued. Ten other horses were already out of the barn but at another part of the farm.

The call went out before 3 a.m. Tuesday. The fire left the barn a total loss.

"We lost just about everything we got right now, all the equipment, we lost the horses, lost the barn. It's hard to say what we're going to be able to do in the future. This is a tremendous loss," said Charles Crane.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

