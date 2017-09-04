Car show a big hit at Section Labor Day festival

A lot of folks over on Sand Mountain got out to attend Section Labor Day on Monday.

The annual event kicked off at about 10 a.m. with plenty of food, games, crafts and a car show. The antique cars have always been a big part of the festival.

One woman, Teresa Morrison, traveled from Tennessee for a number years specifically for the car show

"We've been coming to this festival since 1995. We brought our 1968 Camaro. It was crimson red. So it was a big feature here because of your football colors," she said.

Austin said it's more than just a car show. She says there truly is something for everyone.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48