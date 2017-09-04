Russellville woman stuck in Virgin Islands as Hurricane Irma looms

Irma strengthened to a Category 4 hurricane, and now it's closing in on the Caribbean. One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.

Klaudia Harris told WAFF 48 News that there are no more flights in or out of St. John now.

"There’s no way to get off the island, and we've looked for tickets everywhere,” she said. “There's nowhere to buy plane tickets for any amount of money anywhere in the U.S."

Harris said she and her family were told by locals and her hotel staff that they should try to change their itinerary and head back home if possible. Harris said it’s not that simple.

"I am very scared right now. I feel trapped," Harris said.

But she told WAFF 48 that they’ve accepted that they can’t leave. Now they're befriending other tourists who are in the same boat. And they're preparing together for the days to come.

"We bought two loaves of bread, sandwich meat, cereal, water, you know, the things we'll need to survive this thing, I guess you could say," she said.

Harris said she plans to stay on the bottom floor of her hotel in an area with no windows.

“It’s scary. it really is. I’m terrified honestly. I’m trying to keep myself together, but honestly, I’m terrified because I have no clue what’s going to happen,” Harris said.

WAFF 48 News will keep in touch with Harris and update you with her progress.

