Huntsville DACA recipient on fate of program

President Trump could soon pull the plug on a program protecting thousands of undocumented immigr ants from being deported. He is set to announce the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program Tuesday.



How and when this will go into effect is still up in the air until the President makes a decision.



Franco Camerillo, a student at University of North Alabama Huntsville, is a DACA recipient.



"I want people to know that deferred action is helping people who are American at heart, but they are not American on paper," said Camarillo.



Camarillo came to the US when he was a child to visit his grandmother who had cancer. "I turned six on the plane over here," Camarillo explained. He ended up staying for good and since then is a DACA recipient or some may call a 'dreamer'. "It gave me the ability to drive myself, it gave me the ability to have a job and further my education so it’s given me a lot."



Franco is just one person of hundreds a year Attorney Danny Upton has helped. He thinks if the president were to make the decision to phase out the program it would be a disaster to the economy and devastating to families.



"These are people who don't necessarily speak the language and don't really have any contact really to their own country and who might not remember ever having lived there," said Upton.



His advice for those people is to stay calm and wait to see what the white house plan will be, "until that happens we can't speak intelligently about what this change is or what the implications are for the hundreds of thousands of young people who are directly impacted."



"I'm like in limbo, I really don't know and it’s up to the people in Washington to decide really," Camarillo said. Right now Franco's dream is to finish school and work for a cyber security business. "People like me don't only want to make America Great again for those that's its already been great for, but we want to make it great for those who have never had it great," Camarillo added.



Franco is just one of 800,000 other people in the U-S who use the program.

The decision won't be final until an official announcement.



