Huntsville DACA recipient on fate of program

Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.More >>
Hurricane Irma continues to strengthen in the open waters of the tropical Atlantic.More >>
One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.More >>
One Russellville woman is celebrating her 19th birthday in the U.S. Virgin Islands this week, but those plans have been dampened by a cone of uncertainty.More >>
Brian O'Neal Williams is back in custody after his escape from the Decatur Work Release Center.More >>
Brian O'Neal Williams is back in custody after his escape from the Decatur Work Release Center.More >>
A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
A young group of National Association for the Prevention of Starvation (NAPS) volunteers from north Alabama is on the ground in Beaumont, Texas, helping Harvey victims any way they can.More >>
A young group of National Association for the Prevention of Starvation (NAPS) volunteers from north Alabama is on the ground in Beaumont, Texas, helping Harvey victims any way they can.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Hurricane Irma strengthened into a dangerous Category 5 storm Tuesday as it roared toward the northeast Caribbean on a path toward the U.S.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Jose is the 10th named storm of the very active 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Trump's decision on whether to maintain the program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation could set off battles within the GOP.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
Irma has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean, and now has sustained winds of 140 mph.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
A 23-year-old mother of three is in trouble after leaving her children home alone around midnight Friday to go party at a club, Cincinnati police said.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The man told police he had taken more cold medicine than he should have the night of the attack in order to help himself sleep.More >>
The Pearl police department is investigating the kidnapping of a 12-year old girl. The child's mother's boyfriend is the suspect.More >>
12-year-old Chryslance Nicole Walters of Pearl has been found safe after she was kidnapped early Tuesday morning.More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
Start gathering these items for today for your hurricane survival kit!More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
The school administration said they've already seen a big improvement, but some parents think the policy is problematic.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>