Body found in DeKalb County field

A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Deputy Coroner Bruce Wilson confirmed a body was found in a field off County Road 116 and County Road 592 Sunday afternoon.

It is not yet known how the person died. The body has been sent for an autopsy.

No other information is available at this time.

