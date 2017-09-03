Body found in DeKalb County field identified - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Body found in DeKalb County field identified

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County Deputy Coroner Bruce Wilson confirmed the body of 27-year-old Heather Nicole Smith was found in a field off County Road 116 and County Road 592 on Sunday, September 3.

WAFF 48 has requested an update on the death investigation from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.

A cause of death has not been released at this time.

Smith's funeral was held on Friday.
 

