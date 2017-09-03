Body found in DeKalb County field identified

A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
A man wanted in Madison County for allegedly killing his mother is also facing charges in Michigan where he was captured last week.More >>
A man wanted in Madison County for allegedly killing his mother is also facing charges in Michigan where he was captured last week.More >>
A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a missing teen two years ago.More >>
A Marshall County man has pleaded guilty to charges relating to the death of a missing teen two years ago.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A Russellville family is finally back home after experiencing the worst of Hurricane Irma.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
A former employee with the Madison County Sheriff's Office has filed suit against several members of the sheriff's office and other county officials.More >>
At least one person is dead and five others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday, the Spokane County sheriff said.More >>
At least one person is dead and five others injured from a shooting at a Washington high school Wednesday, the Spokane County sheriff said.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
A Charlotte woman says she was saddened by the way she was treated when she went to a local McDonald's over the weekend.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Florida residents are drifting back from shelters and far-away havens to see Hurricane Irma's scattershot destruction.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day one of the murder trial of Holly Bobo was dramatic, with chilling new details and shocking testimonies.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
Day two of Zach Adam's trial for the murder of Holly Bobo was highlighted by a startling testimony from Adam's ex-girlfriend.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
The man went to the hospital with the intent of killing his 70-year-old mother, according to Attorney General Gordon MacDonald.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
Along with a $50,000 fine, the ambulance service’s crew will undergo additional training.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
The mayor of Aynor was stopped by Horry County Police last month while riding a lawnmower down the road, apparently with an open can of beer. An Horry County Police official confirmed the mayor was not cited or charged, and said that their officers' response "will be a training opportunity" for their agency.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
Seventeen people all survived the storm and got off the island, thanks to Chesney. His storm was extensively damaged during the hurricane.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>
A Facebook post showing three police officers getting ready to protect and serve before then-Hurricane Irma swept through their city is gaining a lot of attention.More >>