Inmate recaptured after escaping from Decatur Work Release Center

Brian O'Neal Williams is back in custody after his escape from the Decatur Work Release Center.More >>
Brian O'Neal Williams is back in custody after his escape from the Decatur Work Release Center.More >>
A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
A young group of National Association for the Prevention of Starvation (NAPS) volunteers from north Alabama is on the ground in Beaumont, Texas, helping Harvey victims any way they can.More >>
A young group of National Association for the Prevention of Starvation (NAPS) volunteers from north Alabama is on the ground in Beaumont, Texas, helping Harvey victims any way they can.More >>
Huntsville police confirm they are conducting a death investigation.More >>
Huntsville police confirm they are conducting a death investigation.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency in Alabama in response to the disruption of petroleum supplies caused by Harvey.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency in Alabama in response to the disruption of petroleum supplies caused by Harvey.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
Irma is now a Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. ET. The storm has strengthened as is heads toward the Caribbean.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
The U.S. hurricane center says some strengthening of Irma was expected over the next 48 hours.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
Monday's official National Hurricane Center forecast for Irma has shifted slightly to the southwest of previous forecasts.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
Witnesses said victim Virginia Paris tried to seek help inside the coffee shop before the suspect dragged her back into a car and sped off.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
A mother and her two daughters are dead after a murder-suicide in Jacksonville.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
The latest on Hurricane Irma as it continues to gain strength in the Atlantic.More >>
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.More >>
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.More >>