Inmate recaptured after escaping from Decatur Work Release Center

Brian O'Neal Williams is back in custody after his escape from the Decatur Work Release Center.

The Alabama Department of Corrections reports Williams was found Sunday afternoon at Decatur hotel.

A search was launched on Sunday morning after Williams failed to return to his assigned employer.

Williams is serving a 5-year sentence for theft of property. He will now face charges for the escape.

