Inmate escapes Decatur Work Release Center

Inmate escapes Decatur Work Release Center

By Jonathan Grass, Digital Content Producer
Brian Williams (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections) Brian Williams (Source: Alabama Department of Corrections)
DECATUR, AL (WAFF) -

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the Decatur Work Release Center.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Brian Oneal Williams, 28, failed to return form his assigned employer. A search for him is underway.

Williams is 6 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

He was serving a 5-year sentence for theft of property.

If you see him, call ADOC at 800-831-8825.

