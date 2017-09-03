Inmate escapes Decatur Work Release Center

Authorities are searching for an inmate who escaped the Decatur Work Release Center.

The Alabama Department of Corrections says Brian Oneal Williams, 28, failed to return form his assigned employer. A search for him is underway.

Williams is 6 feet 4 inches tall, 175 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

He was serving a 5-year sentence for theft of property.

If you see him, call ADOC at 800-831-8825.

