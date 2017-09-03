Inmate captured after escape from Decatur Work Release Center

A death investigation is underway in DeKalb County.More >>
Brian O'Neal Williams is back in custody after his escape from the Decatur Work Release Center.More >>
A young group of National Association for the Prevention of Starvation (NAPS) volunteers from north Alabama is on the ground in Beaumont, Texas, helping Harvey victims any way they can.More >>
Huntsville police confirm they are conducting a death investigation.More >>
Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency in Alabama in response to the disruption of petroleum supplies caused by Harvey.More >>
Authorities are looking into the incident, but the woman’s parents are talking to an attorney about launching their own investigation.More >>
The son of Alabama football offensive assistant coach Mike Locksley was shot and killed Sunday night, according to Maryland police.More >>
The announcement comes as a surprise, as there had been little indication that William's wife, the former Kate Middleton, was pregnant.More >>
The three suspects all face assault charges.More >>
At least one car is in the Waccamaw River after going off the bridge on Highway 501 Monday. The car in the river upside-down, and boats are being deployed, according to Mark Nugent with Horry County Fire Rescue.More >>
Two people who lived in the home were arrested last week to a child custody case, but police will not say if that is the child they found dead.More >>
Multiple agencies are investigating after an infant was run over in Perry County Sunday night.More >>
A Valley woman has been living with an incredibly painful disease for nearly two years. Her skin is literally burning her alive. She wants to share her story so others suffering don't feel so alone.More >>
A George County Sheriff’s deputy discovered the body of a young child along Highway 26 West early Monday morning.More >>
The 1-year-old died at the hospital after suffering stab wounds, which police say were inflicted by her mother.More >>
