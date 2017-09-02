Local NAPS volunteers helping Houston storm victims

A young group of National Association for the Prevention of Starvation (NAPS) volunteers from north Alabama is on the ground in Houston, helping Harvey victims any way they can.

From New York City after the Sept. 11 terrorist attack to the hurricane aftermath in Houston, the NAPS Northern Alabama chapter, which is made up mostly of college students and recent college graduates, has been helping people in crisis for years.

NAPS volunteers left Huntsville for Haiti two days after the massive earthquake devastated the country in 2010, providing relief for hundreds of victims in the quake's epicenter. They were in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, consoling a grief-stricken community. They have been to dozens of disaster sites, and they also help lower income residents in the local community.

WAFF 48 News met with volunteers as they loaded donated items onto a trailer before they left for Texas Thursday night. They said they will do whatever they can to meet the needs of those impacted by the storm. That includes cleaning up debris and feeding victims, and with a medical team with them, helping people with chronic conditions get the medication that could save their lives.

"There are so many people that, maybe they run out of diabetes medication or high blood pressure medication. So now being able to take in a medical crew, they'll be taking in medications that are much needed at this time," said Darla Price, the director of operations for the NAPS Northern Alabama campus.

Price said she hopes group's work inspires others to help others in need.

"What if we could make a difference? What if we could save a life? And for some people, it may not be where you can get up and go. Maybe you have a job and you have to stay here. But we can all play a part, whether we are here in Huntsville. We can help with out donations. We can help with out prayers. We can help with our encouraging words. We can make a difference," she said.

There are 30 volunteers from the NAPS North and South Alabama campuses in Houston through early next week. They're asking for more donations so they can return soon.

In addition to monetary donations, they ask for the following items:

Tents

Tarps

Chainsaws

Socks

Blankets

Towels

Feminine products

Dog food

Diapers

Cleaning supplies

Toiletries (soap, toothpaste, deodorant, toilet paper)

NAPS is a nonprofit organization. For more information about the group and how to help their cause, go to https://www.napsoc.org.

