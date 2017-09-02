NW Huntsville man's death being investigated as homicide

Huntsville police found someone dead inside a home on Medaris Road on Sept. 2, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

New information has been released in a death investigation in northwest Huntsville.

Police were called to a home in the 2100 block of Medaris Road shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday. A resident there was found deceased.

On Tuesday, the coroner identified the man as 62-year-old Neal Boykin.

The cause of death was not released, but deputy coroner Tyler Berryhill said it is being investigated as a homicide..

