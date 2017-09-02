Huntsville man's daughter, accomplice charged in his murder

Huntsville police found someone dead inside a home on Medaris Road on Sept. 2, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police have arrested a murder victim's daughter and a man in the connection to a beating death on Sept. 2.

Lamia Boykin, 20, and Michael Fondren, 27, both of Huntsville, are charged with capital murder in the death of her father, 62-year-old Neal Boykin.

Police were called to a welfare check at Neal Boykin's home in the 2100 block of Medaris Road shortly before 4 p.m. Sept. 2. Investigators say he died as a result of blunt force trauma. It is was ruled a homicide.

Police say the suspects assaulted the victim while attempting to take money from him, and he died as a result of his injuries.

Both are being held in the Madison County Jail.

