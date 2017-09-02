Death investigation underway in NW Huntsville

Huntsville police found someone dead inside a home on Medaris Road on Sept. 2, 2017. (Source: WAFF)

Huntsville police confirm they are conducting a death investigation.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Medaris Road shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of death is not yet known.

No other information was released.

