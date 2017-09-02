Death investigation underway in NW Huntsville - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Death investigation underway in NW Huntsville

Huntsville police found someone dead inside a home on Medaris Road on Sept. 2, 2017. (Source: WAFF) Huntsville police found someone dead inside a home on Medaris Road on Sept. 2, 2017. (Source: WAFF)
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville police confirm they are conducting a death investigation.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Medaris Road shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday.

The cause of death is not yet known.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    President Trump is headed back to Washington from Lake Charles

    President Trump is headed back to Washington from Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:24 PM EDT2017-09-02 22:24:34 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

  • Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Principal allegedly stole $2,600 from field trip fund

    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:44 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:44:08 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 5:57 AM EDT2017-09-02 09:57:24 GMT

    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

    More >>

    School officials told investigators that the principal insisted on keeping the money in her office and not in the school safe.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly