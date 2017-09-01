Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency against gasoline price-gouging

Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency in Alabama in response to the disruption of petroleum supplies caused by Harvey.

The governor's office issued a release Friday evening saying oil refineries in Texas and Louisiana have experienced a temporary interruption in the production and distribution of petroleum products, including gasoline to Alabama.

Her office said this puts pressure on gasoline prices but does not "justify the imposition of unconscionable prices during the period of a declared state of emergency."

"Whereas, on August 30, 2017, I declared a State of Emergency within the State of Alabama to mitigate the negative impact of this disruption in the supply of gasoline and other petroleum products by waiving the Federal hours-of-service requirements on petroleum transport motor carriers and drivers."

The declaration puts on notice that it is unlawful to impose "unconscionable prices" on sales or rentals during the state of emergency.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48