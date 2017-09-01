Gov. Ivey declares state of emergency against gasoline price-gouging

Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency in Alabama in response to the disruption of petroleum supplies caused by Harvey.More >>
A Jackson County man is shaken after being woken up in the night only to face a round of bullets when he answered his door.More >>
The Lawrence County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department has arrested a person of interest in the murder of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris.More >>
The organization Thin Line Support is getting ready to send supplies to first responders in Texas.More >>
Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
