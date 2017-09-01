Manhunt underway for suspects who shot at Bryant homeowner

Jackson County authorities say someone shot at a home in Bryant when the homeowner opened the door. (Source: WAFF)

A Jackson County man is shaken after being woken up in the night only to face a round of bullets when he answered his door. Investigators continue their search for suspects but they believe that this homeowner is very lucky to be alive.

The incident happened at a home on County Road 139 in Bryant just after 3 a.m. Friday. Sheriff's officials say the man was woken up by the sound of a vehicle's horn.

When he went to the door and opened it, someone from a vehicle shined a light into his face then began firing a weapon in his direction. Investigators say the bullets struck the home multiple times and were very close to striking the homeowner.

"Well, our investigators are looking into it. We've got a description of a possible vehicle. It's a small pickup truck, possibly a Ford or Chevy S-10, something like that, possibly light blue or green in color that we're attempting to locate at this point," said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

If anyone has any information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

