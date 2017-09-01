Guntersville considering railroad property purchase

The city of Guntersville is considering buying railroad property at the end of Taylor Street. (Source: WAFF)

The city of Guntersville is looking at buying some railroad property. That will be up for discussion when the city council meets next week.

The city already has an option to purchase the property but the needs for sewer lines is prompting the purchase quicker.

The city of Guntersville has had their eye on the railroad property at the end of Taylor Street for some time. Mayor Leigh Dollar said they're now looking to purchase the quarter-million dollar property as the city's water and sewer board needs to run a line across it as they make sewer upgrades.

Dollar said eventually they would like to put a road in that would feed to the property adjoining city harbor on the lake that's also owned by the city.. That property, she feels, is part of a greater plan and rich for development if they can find a developer.

"That property is on BG-1A, so basically it could be anything. It could be restaurants. It could be a hotel. It could be, you know, retail, any type of general business it could be," said Dollar.

If approved by the council, Dollar said it could still take a year or two to close the deal.

