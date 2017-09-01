Guntersville considering railroad property purchase

A Jackson County man is shaken after being woken up in the night only to face a round of bullets when he answered his door.More >>
The Lawrence County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department has arrested a person of interest in the murder of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris.More >>
The organization Thin Line Support is getting ready to send supplies to first responders in Texas.More >>
Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.More >>
Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that likely destroyed a fraternity house at the University of North Alabama late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies.More >>
Enjoy Disney on Netflix while you can. Several classics are coming to the streaming service in September.More >>
Hurricane Harvey threatens the Gulf Coast. This blog will have up to the minute information about the storm and it's potential impact.More >>
