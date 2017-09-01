My Take - DirecTV UPDATE & Hurricane Relief Efforts

This is an update for our local DIRECTV subscribers. I'm pleased to announce that WAFF's carriage agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive WAFF through Tuesday, September 5th. Our local commitment is all about putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we're reminded of the power and responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need. Raycom Media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen, and stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild. In fact, thanks to generous viewers across the country, Raycom Media stations have already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hurricane Harvey relief, with more efforts planned in the coming days. We're also devoting airtime to public service announcements and news mentions to drive donations and help make sure the storm victims get the help they need. That's why our parent company, Raycom, offered an extension to DIRECTV and we're pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted the extension.

Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts and prayers.



We hope you have a happy and safe Labor Day Weekend.



If you'd like to respond to this editorial email mytake@waff.com. Please include your name and the name of your town in your response.