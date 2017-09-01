Deputies arrest Limestone Co. double homicide suspect

A Madison man is charged with capital murder in a double homicide that occurred Thursday morning in Limestone County.

Investigators tell us 19-year-old Jacob Gideon Copeland faces two counts of Capital Murder (Of Person in a Vehicle).

Around 7 o'clock on Thursday, deputies responded to the 29000 block of Analicia Drive after a resident reported finding a car in his driveway with two young males inside who had been shot to death.

Investigators identified the victims as Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville. Both were deceased, and both had multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators later discovered that the victims’ last contact had been with Copeland.

When investigators went to Copeland's home, they say he fled on foot and was apprehended a couple hundred yards away. A search warrant was obtained for the home and executed by investigators from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Madison police, and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Copeland was transported to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office where investigators determined probable cause to charge him with capital murder.

Copeland is currently held in the Limestone County Jail, and bond has not been set at this time.

