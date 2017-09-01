19-year-old charged in Limestone County double homicide

A 19-year-old from Madison has been charged with capital murder in a double homicide that occurred Thursday morning in Limestone County.

Jacob Gideon Copeland faces two counts of capital murder (of person in a vehicle). He is being held without bond in the Limestone County Jail.

The investigation started when deputies responded to the 29000 block of Analicia Drive at about 7 a.m. Thursday after a resident reported finding a car in his driveway with two males inside who had been shot to death.

Investigators identified the victims as Damian Blake Ricketts, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville. Both were deceased, and both had multiple gunshot wounds. Investigators later discovered that the victims’ last contact had been with Copeland.

Investigators say when they went to Copeland's home, he fled on foot and was apprehended a couple hundred yards away. A search warrant was obtained for the home and executed by investigators from Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, Madison police, and the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation.

Copeland was transported to Limestone County Sheriff’s Office where investigators determined probable cause to charge him with capital murder.

“I couldn’t be more proud of our deputies and investigators who worked tirelessly throughout the day and into the night to solve this case,” said Sheriff Mike Blakely, “and the mutual assistance they received from other agencies was second to none. The team effort that was on display over the past 20 hours is just remarkable.”

