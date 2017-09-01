19-year-old charged in Limestone County double homicide

The organization Thin Line Support is getting ready to send supplies to first responders in Texas.More >>
Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.More >>
Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that likely destroyed a fraternity house at the University of North Alabama late Wednesday afternoon.More >>
The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred at 950 Turnpike in Summertown, Tenn.More >>
The Army has declared dead the final two soldiers missing after a Black Hawk helicopter with a crew of five crashed off Hawaii earlier this month.More >>
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters have now heavily damaged more than 37,000 homes and destroyed nearly 7,000 statewide.More >>
A beekeeper said that the loud noise of the lawn mowers may have irritated the bees, causing them to attack.More >>
The University of Southern Mississippi is experiencing a flu outbreak, according to the Director of the Moffit Health Center.More >>
The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.More >>
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as it churns its way west.More >>
An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a 50-year-old man on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and one count of indecency with a child in connection to allegations that sexually assaulted two teenage boys and watched an 8-year-old boy perform a sex act on himself.More >>
Legislative and special session for the Texas state legislature is done, and Governor Abbott has signed 673 laws that all go into effect Friday, September 1st.More >>
A terrifying photoshoot out of Mississippi is getting a lot of attention online...and once you see the pictures, you'll understand why.More >>
