Tennessee authorities searching for person of interest in homicide

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred at 950 Turnpike in Summertown, Tenn.

Barbara Lois Harris, 51, was found deceased from what appeared to be foul play.

Investigators have identified 39-year-old Howard Jason Stewart of Lena, Miss., as a person of interest in the case.

Stewart may be operating a white 2015 Dodge 1500, which is considered stolen from the victim.

Active warrants are on file for the theft of the motor vehicle.

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Howard Jason Stewart is encouraged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department: 931-762-3626 or the Criminal Investigation Division: 931-762-1608.

Tips may also be reported online confidentially by visiting the department’s Facebook page and sending a message.

Tips may also be reported to the dispatch center: 931-762-0450.

