Person of interest in Lawrence County, TN homicide arrested

The Lawrence County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department has arrested a person of interest in the murder of 51-year-old Barbara Lois Harris.

Harris was found dead in the 900 block of Turnpike in Summertown. Her death was ruled as foul play, and 39-year-old Howard Jason Stewart was named as a person of interest.

Stewart was arrested at a casino in Philadelphia, Mississippi on Friday afternoon. A press release states he was arrested for the theft of a truck that belonged to Harris.

According to the sheriff's department's Facebook page, he is being extradited to Lawrence County to answer to murder charges.

