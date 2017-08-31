Power service restored in New Market - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Power service restored in New Market

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
NEW MARKET, AL (WAFF) -

Huntsville Utilities has restored service to the previously announced outage area in New Market.

The outage was caused by an equipment failure as a result of the high winds and storms passing through Madison County.

