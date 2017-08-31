Marshall Co. still waiting to rebuild roads damaged in 2015

Those affected by the flooding in Texas may feel the effects for years.

That's certainly the case in Marshall County after unexpected rainfall on Christmas Day 2015 did major road and bridge damage.

Nearly all the roads and the bridges that were damaged have been repaired or replaced, but two remain.

Feemster Gap and Aldridge Gap Roads remain blocked after flooding prompted their closure.

County officials say part of the road on the hillside has eroded, making it unsafe for travel. They have since determined the only way to solve the problem is to build a new road.

Now they're working with the federal government and adjoining landowners on a plan to acquire a quarter to a half miles of roadway to prevent the problem from happening again.

But working with the federal government on a big project can take extra time.

"They're large projects. Aldridge Gap, the scope of work that we're looking at doing is to move the road away from the slope in both locations. Aldridge Gap is on the order of an estimated $600,000 project. Feemster Gap is on the order of about $900,000 to move the road," says Marshall County Engineer Bob Pirando.

Pirando says there's no clear timetable when work could begin on these final two projects.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48