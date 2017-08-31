47th Annual Seafood Festival kicks off Friday in Guntersville

It's that time again in Guntersville.

The annual Seafood Festival kicks off tomorrow.

The folks at Saint William Catholic Church have been making up more than 500 gallons of gumbo for this year's festival.

It will go on sale Friday in drive-through fashion at Civitan Park from 4-6 p.m.

The project first began as a fundraiser to build a church.

Now it includes area charities that do good work, such as Blessings In A Backpack and Room At The Inn.

The drive-through resumes Saturday from 7:30 a.m. until they sell out.

