Two men found dead in car in Limestone County - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Two men found dead in car in Limestone County

By Lauren Scharf, Reporter
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office is working the double homicide which happened off Analicia Dr.

Right now they have no suspects and the names of the victims have not been released.

This case is pretty bizarre.

The Sheriff said the homeowner where the bodies were found was just heading into to work when he saw a strangers car in his driveway.

Officers say the men were in their early 20s and had no relationship to this neighborhood.

They were from Madison County and each suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are also trying to figure out if the men were shot inside or outside of the vehicle and whether they were gun-downed where they were found.
People who live around here say things like this just dont happen in their safe neighborhood.

"It's frightening to start with because this is such a quiet, friendly, nice neighborhood and you know it’s not supposed to happen. It’s scary."
"It's shocking. Nothing happens in this neck of the woods."

Those neighbors also say they are anxiously waiting to find out why the men were on their street.

It's still very early in the investigation, but right now they have no suspects.

