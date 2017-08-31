Authorities identify men found dead in car in Limestone Co.

Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.

The Sheriff's Office is working the double homicide which happened off Analicia Dr.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims as Damian Blake Rickets, 21, of Hazel Green, and Devin Edward Richard, 22, of Huntsville.

UPDATE: Investigators are interviewing a person of interest regarding today's double homicide. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 1, 2017

The Sheriff said the homeowner where the bodies were found was just heading into to work when he saw a stranger’s car in his driveway.

Officers say the men were in their early 20s and had no relationship to this neighborhood.

The victims each suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators are also trying to figure out if the men were shot inside or outside of the vehicle and whether they were gun-downed where they were found.

People who live around here say things like this just don’t happen in their safe neighborhood.

"It's frightening to start with because this is such a quiet, friendly, nice neighborhood and you know it’s not supposed to happen. It’s scary."

"It's shocking. Nothing happens in this neck of the woods."

Those neighbors also say they are anxiously waiting to find out why the men were on their street.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48