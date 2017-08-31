WAFF 48 News at 6 preempted by Falcons football

Two men were found shot to death found inside a car in Limestone County Thursday morning.More >>
WAFF 48 News at 6 p.m. will be preempted by Atlanta Falcons preseason football.
Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that likely destroyed a fraternity house at the University of North Alabama late Monday afternoon.
The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.
According to Lauderdale County authorities, a former athletic trainer at the University of North Alabama has been hit with sex abuse charges.
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is now a major hurricane.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.
The White House says President Donald Trump is pledging $1 million in personal funds to Harvey storm relief efforts.
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
