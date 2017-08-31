Redstone Federal Credit Union's random acts of kindness

Imagine going to pay your utility bill and then having a stranger come up and take that off your hands.

That's exactly what happened to some Decatur Utility customers on Wednesday.

It was another edition of Redstone Federal Credit Union's Acts of Brightness campaign and folks were excited to be on the receiving end of it.

“At first I was skeptical. I was like, this is something serious, I need my lights on. Are you going to pay it? And she took me over to the kiosk and we put in my account information and they paid my light bill and this was a blessing to me today.”

Redstone Federal Credit union also paid for folks Utility Bills in Huntsville, Madison, Arab, Decatur and other cities.

In the past, the Acts of Brightness program has paid for school supplies and gas.

