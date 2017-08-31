Kitchen Cops: 3 low performers, 2 K-Cops comebacks

Stanfield's River Bottom Grille is the week's Kitchen Cops low performer. The Lauderdale County Health Department handed them a 73. The inspector reports temperature issues with both hot and cold food.

They reportedly had rice, baked potatoes and sauteed mushrooms that were 5-10 degrees under the minimum 135 degrees needed to keep bacteria from growing in hot-holding food. The inspector also reports some chicken and shrimp in cold-holding needed to be 3-7 degrees colder.

Pig Stand BBQ in Hartselle earned a 79. The Morgan County Health Department reports finding too many flies in both food prep areas. They also lost points because of an employee drink sitting on a cutting board that was being used.

An 80 for A&M Grocery in Athens The inspector reports that they did not follow required time and temperature benchmarks needed to prevent bacterial growth when cooling cooked hamburgers and food items in three coolers were over the required cold-holding temperature.

The staff at the Sonic in Athens made it off of the Kitchen Cops Low Performer list with a re-inspection score of 91, which is 15 points better than their previous inspection.

Also off of the low performer list is Lucia's Cocina Mexicana in Athens. They also scored a 91 after earning an 82 last time.

The Lawlers Barbecue in Meridianville is one of four Kitchen Cops high performers this week. Each scored a 99. The other three are Piper & Leaf Artisan Tea Co. in Huntsville, the AFC Sushi at UAH and the deli at the Walmart on Florence Blvd. in Florence.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama click here.

