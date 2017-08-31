Cyn Shea's Recipes: Roasted Vegetable Cottage Omelet

Roasted Vegetable Cottage Omelet

2 eggs

1 Tbsp Milk

3 tsp basil pesto

¼ cup cottage cheese

4 Tbsp cooked quinoa

2 tsp butter

1 cup roasted vegetables (asparagus tips, red pepper, mushrooms, green onion, grape tomatoes)

Directions

-Mix together the eggs, quinoa, milk, and pesto. Melt butter in a small non-stick pan, and add egg mixture.

-Cook on low to medium heat till egg is cooked through most of the way.

-Add your roasted, drained veggies to one side of the omelet in a pan, and your cottage cheese to the other side. Cook on low till cottage cheese is warmed.

-To serve just flip omelet out onto pan by turning and folding one side onto the other as you flip directly onto plate.

-Serve immediately.

