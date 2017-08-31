Cyn Shea's Recipes: Roasted Vegetable Cottage Omelet

Fire investigators are working to find out what caused a fire that likely destroyed a fraternity house at the University of North Alabama late Monday afternoon.More >>
The Rev. Ray Crump, director of United Methodist Center on Relief, is taking call after call about what people in the Tennessee Valley can do to help those devastated by Tropical Storm Harvey.More >>
According to Lauderdale County authorities, a former athletic trainer at the University of North Alabama has been hit with sex abuse charges.More >>
Everyone reacts differently to disaster, but some people will face the aftermath in the form of post-traumatic stress disorder.More >>
A major milestone for NASA's Space Launch System is within reach. On Tuesday, Marshall Space Flight Center showed off an important piece of flight hardware.More >>
Wells Fargo now says 3.5 million customers were impacted by its fake accounts scandal, up from the 2.1 million accounts it originally estimated.More >>
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.More >>
Harvey's floodwaters started dropping across much of the Houston area and the storm weakened slightly Wednesday but major dangers remained for the Gulf Coast area.More >>
Interests in the U.S. will likely need to keep an eye on the storm's progress as it heads west. Irma is expected to become a major hurricane Thursday night.More >>
Harvey death toll surpasses 30; more fatalities expected in coming days during searches for the missing.More >>
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.More >>
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.More >>
For 48 hours, the trapped employees made bread to share with those in need.More >>
Company spokeswoman says flooded chemical plant in small town northeast of Houston is poised to explode, though the timing and the extent of the danger are not clear.More >>
