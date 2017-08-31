Cyn Shea's Recipes: Roasted Vegetable Cottage Omelet - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Cyn Shea's Recipes: Roasted Vegetable Cottage Omelet

Roasted Vegetable Cottage Omelet

  • 2 eggs
  • 1 Tbsp Milk
  • 3 tsp basil pesto
  • ¼ cup cottage cheese
  • 4 Tbsp cooked quinoa
  • 2 tsp butter
  • 1 cup roasted vegetables (asparagus tips, red pepper, mushrooms, green onion, grape tomatoes)

Directions

-Mix together the eggs, quinoa, milk, and pesto.  Melt butter in a small non-stick pan,  and add egg mixture. 

-Cook on low to medium heat till egg is cooked through most of the way. 

-Add your roasted, drained veggies to one side of the omelet in a pan, and your cottage cheese to the other side. Cook on low till cottage cheese is warmed.

-To serve just flip omelet out onto pan by turning and folding one side onto the other as you flip directly onto plate. 

-Serve immediately.  

