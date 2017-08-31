School delays, closures and cancellations due to severe weather threat

Due to the threat of severe weather area schools in the Tennessee Valley have decided to cancel after-school and evening activities for Thursday, August 31. Somes schools have decided to dismiss early as well.

Schools Dismissing Early

Colbert County Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Russellville City Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Franklin County Schools (AL) dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Grace Lutheran School Child Development Center will dismiss at 3:30 p.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Lauderdale County Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Sheffield City Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.

Canceled school and college activities

Colbert County Schools

Huntsville City Schools

Madison City Schools

High school football game between Lee High School and Grissom High School canceled

High school football game East Limestone High School at West Limestone High School canceled

Sorry folks no HS Fball tonight @leehighhsv vs @GrissomHigh along with Gardendale at James Clemens and E Limestone at W Limestone postponed — Scott Theisen (@theisen48sports) August 31, 2017

High school football game Gardendale High School and James Clemens High Schoool canceled

Hartselle City Schools

Sheffield City Schools

Country Day School

UNA Football game against Texas A&M-Commerce has been moved to Friday at 6 p.m.

Russellville City Schools

Franklin County Schools (AL)

Grace Lutheran School

Athens City Schools

Albertville City Schools

Marshall County Schools

