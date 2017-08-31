School delays, closures and cancellations due to severe weather - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

School delays, closures and cancellations due to severe weather threat

Due to the threat of severe weather area schools in the Tennessee Valley have decided to cancel after-school and evening activities for Thursday, August 31. Somes schools have decided to dismiss early as well. 

Schools Dismissing Early

  • Colbert County Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Russellville City Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Franklin County Schools (AL) dismissing at 1:30 p.m.
  • Grace Lutheran School Child Development Center will dismiss at 3:30 p.m. and close at 4 p.m.
  • Lauderdale County Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m. 
  • Sheffield City Schools dismissing at 1:30 p.m. 

Canceled school and college activities

  • Colbert County Schools
  • Huntsville City Schools
  • Madison City Schools 
  • High school football game between Lee High School and Grissom High School canceled
  • High school football game East Limestone High School at West Limestone High School canceled
  • High school football game Gardendale High School and James Clemens High Schoool canceled
  • Hartselle City Schools 
  • Sheffield City Schools
  • Country Day School 
  • UNA Football game against Texas A&M-Commerce has been moved to Friday at 6 p.m. 
  • Russellville City Schools
  • Franklin County Schools (AL)
  • Grace Lutheran School
  • Athens City Schools
  • Albertville City Schools
  • Marshall County Schools

