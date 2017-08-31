Area schools canceling after-school activities due to severe wea - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Area schools canceling after-school activities due to severe weather threat

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
HUNTSVILLE, AL (WAFF) -

Due to the threat of severe weather, the following area schools in the Tennessee Valley have decided to cancel after-school and evening activities, including athletics, extracurricular and extended day for Thursday, August 31.

  • Colbert County Schools
  • Huntsville City Schools
  • Hartselle City Schools 

