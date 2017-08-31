Authorities investigating apparent double homicide in Limestone - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Authorities investigating apparent double homicide in Limestone Co.

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tells us they are investigating the shooting deaths of two men after their bodies were found early Thursday morning in a car on Analicia Drive. 

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely confirmed two white males in their early 20s were found with multiple gunshot wounds. 

The call came in around 7 a.m. from a neighbor who said he saw two men in a white Nissan Versa in their driveway.

The sheriff’s office has enlisted the help of the State Bureau of Investigation.

