Authorities investigating apparent double homicide in Limestone Co.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tells us they are investigating the shooting deaths of two men after their bodies were found early Thursday morning in a car on Analicia Drive.

Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely confirmed two white males in their early 20s were found with multiple gunshot wounds.

#BREAKING Limestone County Sheriff's Department investigating a double homicide on Analicia Dr. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/af825q2Ss5 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) August 31, 2017

The call came in around 7 a.m. from a neighbor who said he saw two men in a white Nissan Versa in their driveway.

The sheriff’s office has enlisted the help of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48