Authorities investigating 2 bodies found in a car in Limestone C - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Authorities investigating 2 bodies found in a car in Limestone Co.

By Amber Eady, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tells us they are investigating the shooting deaths of two men after their bodies were found Thursday morning. 

The Limestone County Coroner is on the scene and Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely confirmed two white males were found with multiple gunshots in their car.

The call came in around 7 a.m. from a neighbor who said he saw two men in their cars.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating and say it is a double homicide

We have a crew en route and will bring you more information as it becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly