Authorities investigating 2 bodies found in a car in Limestone Co.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office tells us they are investigating the shooting deaths of two men after their bodies were found Thursday morning.

The Limestone County Coroner is on the scene and Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely confirmed two white males were found with multiple gunshots in their car.

#BREAKING Limestone County Sheriff's Department investigating a double homicide on Analicia Dr. @waff48 pic.twitter.com/af825q2Ss5 — Shelia O'Connor WAFF (@SheliaOConnor) August 31, 2017

The call came in around 7 a.m. from a neighbor who said he saw two men in their cars.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating and say it is a double homicide

