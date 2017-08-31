Organization taking donations for first responders in Texas

The organization Thin Line Support is getting ready to send supplies to first responders in Texas.

Rescue crews have been working tirelessly to help those that have been affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. Kathy Hooper with Thin Line Support says that when natural disasters hit, first responders can sometimes be forgotten. She says that naturally, first responders will the help intended for them to their neighbors.

Thin Line Support is accepting donations to take to Texas. Here’s what they need:

Rubber boots

Garbage Bags

Dog food

Plastic bins

Cleaning supplies

Diapers (baby-adult size)

Gloves

Snacks

Bedding

Sleeping bags

Tools

Tarps

Air mattresses

The group has five different d rop-off locations. You take your items to Ryland Pike Mini storage, Hazel Green Mini Storage, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Offiice , Kids Space Palace and New Hope First Baptist Church.

They are also taking monetary donations on their Facebook page.

